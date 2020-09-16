Alexander Hunter, a versatile artist, designer and editorial illustrator for The Washington Times, has won the Sigma Delta Chi Award for excellence in journalism from the Society of Professional Journalists, the nation’s oldest organization in the news field and one that encourages fair, accurate and ethical practices industrywide.

Mr. Hunter won his award in the editorial cartooning category for work completed in 2019. His entry included five cartoons that showcased the artist’s evocative line work, well-rendered design and precise, smart commentary.

“Alex’s cartoons are clever, engaging and hard-hitting. His artistic skills are second to none, and we’re thrilled his efforts are being recognized on a national scale,” said Christopher Dolan, president and executive editor of The Washington Times.

One entry in the contest, titled “Nancy Pelosi visits the White House,” features a vision of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi astride an airborne broom spelling out “Surrender Trump” in smoke, a savvy takeoff from a pivotal moment in the 1939 classic movie “The Wizard of Oz.” Another entry features Mrs. Pelosi as coach of an impeachment-era football team with the legend “We don’t take the field until we know the final score.”

“Politically, we’re not all in the same camp. But there was respect for the quality of the work I submitted, and that is most gratifying to me,” Mr. Hunter said. “It has been my impression that whoever hates President Trump the most tends to win such awards. But sometimes it doesn’t happen that way. This was reassuring proof that people can disagree and still recognize excellence in each other.”

Competition is intense for recognition from the 6,000-member society, which was founded in 1909. The annual Sigma Delta Chi Award dates to 1932 and names the best in professional journalism in categories covering print, radio, television, newsletters, art and graphics, online offerings and research.

Along with The Washington Times, news organizations vying for awards included the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, The Christian Science Monitor, NBC News, NPR and The Associated Press.

Mr. Hunter has received serious public recognition for his work during his 38 years at The Washington Times, where he has served as an illustrator, political cartoonist, graphic designer and art director across multiple sections of the newspaper.

He has received more than two dozen awards, including the Scripps Howard Foundation’s National Journalism Award for editorial cartooning praised by the judges as “well-researched satire.” He also was awarded eight Best of Shows from The Virginia Press Association for illustration,

Currently, Mr. Hunter serves as art director of the Times’ daily Commentary section, which often serves as an ongoing showcase for his illustrations. He is also known for his exquisite portraits of public figures, which have included statesmen, celebrities and religious leaders.

Mr. Hunter is married to Toyoko Miyazawa of Nagano, Japan. They have five children and live in Maryland.

