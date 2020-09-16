The Trump administration provided an overview Wednesday of how it will distribute a coronavirus vaccine at no cost to Americans, from matching supply with demand in segments of the country to making sure the first and second doses of vaccine match.

Officials plan to dispatch the first doses to distribution sites within 24 hours of a successful vaccine candidate getting emergency approval or a fuller biologics license from the Food and Drug Administration.

“It’s a Herculean task,” said Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, who oversees logistics for the federal vaccine effort known as Operation Warp Speed.

A “strategic distribution overview” says the federal government will work with state and local partners to promote the vaccine to the public and ensure they are transported safely through the main contractor, McKesson Corporation.

Officials said they’re working to make sure no one “pays a dime” out of pocket to get the vaccine, though health providers will be reimbursed for their work by private insurers or government programs.

The ultimate goal is “to be able to vaccine the American public with the goal of achieving immunity to the point where there is no longer sustained transmission of this virus,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Trump says a vaccine may be available by Election Day, raising fears of political influence as scientists predict a longer runaway to some form of approval as late-stage trials test candidates from drugmakers Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Administration officials have repeatedly said the process is divorced from politics, and they will only approve a safe vaccine.

Once a vaccine is available, the expectation is to send the first doses to health workers who may be exposed to infected patients. Then, doses will go to essential workers who cannot socially distance on the job, such as food-distribution employees and teachers and school staff.

Officials said these first waves will be dictated by a “highly controlled” distribution system to ensure shots “get to the right groups based on policies and science.”

Another priority will be tracking supply to make sure regions do not have too little — or too much — of the vaccine compared to demand.

Officials also highlighted “traceability,” since some of the candidates require two doses of vaccine. They must be able to notify recipients when it is time to receive the second dose. The shots must match, too.

“These vaccines are not interchangeable,” he said. For instance, a Pfizer recipient cannot get the Moderna version on the second go-around.

Officials said they are testing IT systems to make sure a person who receives the first dose in Pennsylvania can walk into a health provider’s office and get the right second dose if that person is on vacation in Florida and needs a CVS employee to call up their records.

