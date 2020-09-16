DEVELOPING:
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm Wednesday morning, bringing torrential rain over a coastal storm surge that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
The slow-moving hurricane finally came ashore with top winds of 105 mph (165 kmh), the National Hurricane Center said.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.