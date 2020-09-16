Former FBI director James Comey will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee before the end of the month.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican and the panel chairman, announced Mr. Comey’s date in an appearance Wednesday night on Fox News Channel.

“Comey has agreed to testify to our committee” on Sept. 30, Mr. Graham told host Sean Hannity.

The former FBI chief, who had previously refused to come before the panel, will appear without a subpoena, Mr. Graham said.

Mr. Graham and Mr. Comey have publicly sparred via press releases, social media and interviews with third parties for months over the FBI’s investigation of the Donald Trump campaign and its supposed collusion with Russia.

Other high-profile witnesses whom Mr. Graham have sought in his probe of the “Crossfire Hurricane” operation have resisted coming before the Judiciary Committee — special counsel Robert Mueller has refused and deputy director Andrew McCabe is still negotiating a date and conditions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.