The city manager of Lynwood, California, has been placed on administrative leave after he posted an image on social media claiming “chickens come home to roost” following the ambush shooting of two sheriff’s deputies in neighboring Compton.

According to screenshots first published by Fox 11’s Bill Melugin, Lynwood City Manager Jose Ometeotl posted an image on Instagram depicting Malcolm X and the words “Chickens come home to roost.”

Here is the full post from before he made his account private. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/ETAmv3ekcg — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

Mr. Ometeotl’s reported caption accompanying the image read, in part: “The fact that someone randomly opened fire on deputies is to be expected in the society we live in today. The political climate and leadership of [Los Angeles County] Sheriff [Alejandro] Villanueva has only sowed the seeds of anger and frustration in the community.”

The post came one day after two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were both shot in the head in an ambush attack as they sat in a patrol car in Compton. The deputies remained hospitalized in stable condition on Wednesday.

Sheriff Villanueva said investigators do not yet have a suspect but have “promising leads” in the search for the gunman.

The Lynwood City Council issued a statement Sunday distancing itself from the comments made by Mr. Ometeotl, who has served as the city’s manager for more than three years, saying his “personal opinions” don’t reflect the position of the council.

On Tuesday night, the council voted to place Mr. Ometeotl on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Community Development Director Michelle Ramirez has been appointed acting city manager.

