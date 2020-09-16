FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky State Board of Elections has voted to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit with a former staff member who said he was fired in 2017 for accusing the Secretary of State’s Office of improperly gathering voter information during campaigns.

The state will pay Matthew Selph $142,500 in the settlement that was agreed to on Tuesday, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

“This is not an admission of guilt,” said Luke Morgan, outside counsel for the State Board of Elections. “Rather this is just for resolution of this. The state board has remained firm that it has no liability, it is not admitting that it has done anything improperly.”

Selph claimed he was protected as a whistleblower because he had filed formal complaints with the Executive Branch Ethics Commission and four members of the State Board of Elections about former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who has denied any wrongdoing.

His lawyer, Dale Golden, said Selph was glad to put the dispute behind him and move on.

An investigation into the claims is ongoing, according to Elizabeth Kuhn, communications director for Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

