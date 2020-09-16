Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his allies and security forces have committed human rights violations including arbitrary killings, torture and sexual violence, experts appointed by the United Nations’ top human-rights branch concluded Wednesday.

Experts with the U.N.’s Human Rights Council called for additional criminal investigations to determine the severity of the violations.

A three-member fact-finding group appointed by the council said in a sweeping report that it has “reasonable grounds to believe” that not only Mr. Maduro, but also his interior and defense ministers and the head of Venezuela’s intelligence and security services ordered or contributed to the torture and detention of critics of the socialist government as well as extrajudicial killings.

“The Mission found reasonable grounds to believe that Venezuelan authorities and security forces have since 2014 planned and executed serious human rights violations, some of which — including arbitrary killings and the systematic use of torture — amount to crimes against humanity,” Marta Valinas, who chairs the panel appointed by the 47-member council, said in a statement.

She told reporters upon the report’s release that the acts “were committed pursuant to two state policies, one to quash opposition to the government and another to combat crime, including by eliminating individuals perceived as criminals.”

Mr. Valinas explained that the panel also believes that the crimes “were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population.”

The panel of experts concluded in the report that the majority of the killings by Mr. Maduro’s security forces have not led to prosecutions.

“At no stage have officials with command responsibility been brought to justice,” a summary of the findings said.

The report, which was commissioned by the council last year, was released roughly a year after a separate report authored by the council’s chief Michelle Bachelet chronicled a “pattern of torture” under Mr. Maduro’s government, including arbitrary detention, a “shockingly high” number of extrajudicial killings, sexual violence and enforced disappearances.

Mr. Maduro and his allies have resisted ongoing pressure from the U.S. aimed at squeezing its economy and political influence. The regime continues to receive support from China and Russia, among other countries.

Juan Guaido has been recognized by dozens of countries including the U.S. as the interim president of Venezuela as Washington continues efforts to oust Mr. Maduro from his seat and flip the government.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.