Marijuana sales in Colorado, the first state in the nation to legalize commercial pot, generated more than $200 million in monthly revenue for the first time ever, officials announced recently.

Colorado’s legal marijuana dispensaries reported combined sales totaling $226,374,568 during the month of July, according to the latest statistics released by the state’s Department of Revenue.

The record-setting sum includes $183.1 million in sales made at the state’s recreational pot shops as well as $43.3 million in revenue generated by its medical marijuana dispensaries.

Coloradans voted in 2012 to legalize recreational marijuana, and it accordingly became the first state in the country where adults can legally purchase marijuana for recreational purposes.

Eight more states have since launched systems allowing recreational or “adult use” dispensaries to operate: Alaska, California, Illinois, Nevada, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon and Washington.

Thirty-three states throughout the U.S. have separately legalized the medicinal use of marijuana to varying degrees, effectively making the plant available to Americans in most of the country.

Marijuana is considered a controlled substance and illegal under federal law, however.

Colorado’s previous record for monthly marijuana sales was achieved in June when the state’s medical and recreational dispensaries reported combined revenue of nearly $199 million. July’s total sales exceeded that sum by 13.8%, The Denver Post reported Tuesday.

