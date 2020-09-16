FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A 2-year-old child was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after police in a central North Carolina city found the toddler with an apparent gunshot wound inside a home, authorities said.

Fayetteville officers arrived about 10 a.m. at a residence on the city’s north side to respond to a shooting report, the city police department said in a news release.

Police were investigating what happened. The department didn’t release immediately other details about the child, who was receiving medical attention at an unnamed hospital.

