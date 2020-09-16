President Trump’s “October surprise” may have come a bit early on Wednesday when the Big Ten athletic conference announced its return to the field late next month — in time to satisfy rabid college football fans before Election Day across a swath of swing states that the president needs to win.

Mr. Trump, who lobbied Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren earlier this month to play football, claimed credit for the reversal. He called it “Great News” on Twitter.

“Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!!” the president tweeted.

The storied athletic conference covers states stretching from the eastern seaboard to the midwest that Mr. Trump is fighting to win against Democrat Joseph R. Biden: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien also celebrated the announcement.

“This is huge news, not just for college football fans, but for all Americans looking for key indicators that we can reopen our society and our economy, and do so safely,” Mr. Stepien said. “President Trump has been publicly advocating for the Big Ten and other conferences to return to the field, directly engaging with the Conference and Commissioner Warren, and it’s a triumph to see the unanimous vote of the member schools to begin the football schedule next month.”

Mr. Stepien said important to the conference’s decision was “the vast progress in same-day coronavirus testing capabilities and improvements in general public health, proving that the president’s unprecedented response to a public health crisis is working.”

“College football is an enormous part of fall Saturdays for millions of Americans, and it is coming back, thanks in no small part to the leadership of President Trump,” he said. “We know that Joe Biden would not have pushed for this, since he has looked for every reason to keep our country closed for as long as possible, because he believes it would help him politically.”

