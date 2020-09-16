President Trump on Wednesday admonished CNBC’s Jim Cramer after the “Squawk on the Street” host apologized for calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “crazy” during a live interview the day before.

“Jim, you didn’t make a mistake. It’s true, and that’s why you said it. No pandering!” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

Mr. Cramer referred to Mrs. Pelosi as “Crazy Nancy” while interviewing the California Democrat on his CNBC show Tuesday, repeating a disparaging nickname Mr. Trump has frequently used for her.

The president shared a clip of that exchange on Twitter earlier Wednesday roughly four minutes before he scolded Mr. Cramer on the social media service for apologizing to Mrs. Pelosi afterward.

“I made a very stupid comment. It was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone of the negotiations in Washington, but it fell completely flat, and I apologize for that,” Mr. Cramer said in the clip that prompted the president’s response.

“As I said immediately after the comment, I want to make it clear that I have an incredible amount of respect for both the speaker and, of course, the office she holds,” Mr. Cramer added.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.