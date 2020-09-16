President Trump tweeted out a manipulated video of rival Joseph R. Biden Wednesday that falsely makes it appear the Democrat is grooving to the rap song “F— Tha Police” by the hip-hop group N.W.A.

“China is drooling. They can’t believe this!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

If Beijing can’t believe it, maybe it’s because the audio in the clip is faked.

Mr. Biden was at a campaign stop in Florida on Tuesday when he whipped out his cellphone to play the song “Despacito” by singer Luis Fonsi, who introduced the former vice president at the event aimed at Hispanic voters.

The video tweeted by the president, which Twitter slapped with a “manipulated media” tag, is edited to make it appear that Mr. Biden is playing the anti-police song by N.W.A. The president’s clip includes the “N-word” uttered by the rap group, as Mr. Biden bobs his head in apparent appreciation.

The president has accused Mr. Biden of siding with leftist groups who want to defund police departments. He has said Mr. Biden would allow mobs of rioters and looters to control the streets in the U.S., similar to scenes playing out nationwide this year while the president blames Democratic mayors and governors.

