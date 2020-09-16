DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - A Duluth police officer fired through a door and hit an unarmed man in his apartment on Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance call, state investigators said.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Tuesday that the 23-year-old man was alone in his apartment when the officer fired through the door and hit the man in the shoulder. Officers had reported hearing gunshots and a witness had reported loud noises from inside the apartment.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and treated, then booked and later released pending investigation. The officer, identified as 5-year veteran Tyler Leibfried, has been placed on administrative leave.

No shots came from inside the apartment, the BCA said, and no guns were found. A hatchet was located just inside the door. The BCA said the reported victim of the domestic dispute had left the department before police arrived; they said that person was not hurt.

The Star Tribune reported that portions of the incident were captured on officer body cameras. It wasn’t immediately released.

