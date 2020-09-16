Families of first responders and other individuals who developed an underlying health condition from the 9/11 terrorist attacks that contributed to their death from COVID-19 can now file a wrongful death claim under the Victim Compensation Act, an attorney who represents 9/11 families says.

If the health condition linked to the terrorist attacks is the immediate cause of death, an underlying cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death, then the VCF will generally award wrongful death compensation, according to a new fund provision.

After months of fighting to add COVID-19 under the wrongful death provision, the addition is a “huge relief to the 9/11 community,” many of whom have respiratory diseases or cancers linked to toxins and are unable to fight off the coronavirus, said Michael Barasch, a New York attorney who has represented thousands of 9/11 victims.

Mr. Barasch, managing partner at Barasch McGarry law firm, told The Washington Times this week that he has lost more than 100 clients to COVID-19. The lawyer has represented 20,000 people, or about a third of the total 9/11 community. An estimated 275 people who developed health conditions from 9/11 have died from COVID-19, a number Mr. Barasch described as likely “grossly undercounted.”

Those approved for a wrongful death claim under the VCF will be awarded $250,000. The amendment to the provision was authorized last week.

