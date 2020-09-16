Families of first responders and other individuals who developed an underlying health condition from the 9/11 terrorist attacks that contributed to their death from COVID-19 can now file a wrongful death claim under the Victim Compensation Act, an attorney who represents 9/11 families says.

If the health condition linked to the terrorist attacks is the immediate cause of death, an underlying cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death, then the VCF will generally award wrongful death compensation, said Michael Barasch, a New York attorney who has represented thousands of 9/11 victims.

After months of fighting to add COVID-19 under the wrongful death provision, Mr. Barasch said the addition is a “huge relief to the 9/11 community,” many of whom have respiratory diseases or cancers linked to toxins and are unable to fight off the coronavirus.

Mr. Barasch, managing partner at Barasch McGarry law firm, told The Washington Times this week that he has lost more than 100 clients to COVID-19. The lawyer has represented 20,000 people, or about a third of the total 9/11 community. An estimated 275 people who developed health conditions from 9/11 have died from COVID-19, a number Mr. Barasch described as likely “grossly undercounted.”

Those approved for a wrongful death claim under the VCF will be awarded $250,000. The amendment to the provision was authorized last week.

