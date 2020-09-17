BOSTON (AP) - One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting Thursday night in Boston, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 7:30 p.m. in the Charlestown neighborhood and found two people with gunshot wounds, WHDH-TV reported.

They were both taken to a hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other was in critical condition, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross told reporters at the scene.

Police are still investigating.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.