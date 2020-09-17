Federal prosecutors this week charged a senior Border Patrol agent in Texas with a civil rights crime, saying she physically forced a woman to delete a video of an encounter.

Supervisory Agent Adriana Gandarilla, 44, is accused of having grabbed the woman by the neck and arms and pushed her up against the wall of her home to force deletion of the video.

The victim is identified in court documents only by the initials M.P. Prosecutors said Agent Gandarilla was part of “law enforcement activities taking place” at M.P.’s home.

Prosecutors said residents have the constitutional right “to record public officials engaged in the public discharge of their duties,” and said Agent Gandarilla violated that, as well prohibitions on unreasonable force.

The agent has her first court appearance slated for Friday.

