Joseph R. Biden on Thursday said that President Trump is too consumed with Wall Street to understand the struggles of ordinary people trying to make ends meet.

“I really do view this campaign as a campaign between Scranton and Park Avenue,” Mr. Biden said in a CNN town hall.

Mr. Biden said all that working-class people from his childhood home are looking for is an opportunity to climb the socioeconomic ladder.

“All they are asking for is a shot — just a shot,” he said. “All that Trump can see from Park Avenue is Wall Street. All he thinks about is the stock market telling him, ‘We are going to do all right, everybody owns stock.’”

But Mr. Biden said working-class neighborhoods are not as deeply invested in the market as Mr. Trump.

“How many of you own stock in my [old] neighborhood of Scranton?” Mr. Biden said. “Not a whole hell of a lot of people own stock.”

