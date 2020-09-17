FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that “Antifa is a real thing,” pushing back against Democrats who have questioned the threat of left-wing violence.

“Antifa is a real thing, it’s not a fiction. But it’s not an organization or a structure, we understand it to be more of a kind of a movement, or maybe you could call it an ideology,” Mr. Wray told Congress.

He said the FBI has opened a number of investigations into people who “self-identify as Antifa” this year.

And he said that while they don’t see a strict structure for activists who identify Antifa, or anti-fascist, they have seen signs of some regional organization developing.

“We are actively investigating the potential violence from those regional nodes,” Mr. Wray said.

His comments come as Republicans and Democrats spar over the nature of violence in American cities. Democrats say the chief domestic terrorist threat is White supremacists. Republicans say left-wing violence is also a factor, particularly surrounding this year’s racial justice protests.

Mr. Wray said anti-government violence from whatever ideology accounts for a growing portion of domestic terrorist threats this year — though when looking back over recent years, White supremacists are the largest chunk of ideologically motivated attacks, and the most lethal.

Earlier this year House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler called Antifa violence in Portland, Oregon, a “myth.”

Mr. Wray said the FBI sees three different factions in the protests.

One is peaceful protests, which have been held in cities across the country. Then there are “criminal opportunists” who see upheaval and take advantage. And then there are people attacking police, setting buildings and vehicles on fire and throwing Molotov cocktails.

“There’s no question the biggest number is peaceful protesters,” he said, but added, “That should not diminish … from the fact that even though it might numerically be a smaller group, that’s dangerous activity that smaller group is engaged in.”

He said they are trying to identify networks that might be supporting the violent activists, and said some of those investigations are trying to figure out sources of funding.

Asked specifically if there was a connection between Antifa activists and the Black Lives Matter protest movement, Mr. Wray demurred, saying he couldn’t answer in the public committee setting.

But he said the FBI’s role isn’t to sniff out ideologies but rather deal with criminal activity.

“We investigate the violence. We’re about the violence. We’re agnostic about the ideology,” he said.

