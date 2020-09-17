President Trump has described himself as a “law and order” leader, and this quality appears to be a growing plus among many voters. Social unrest has emerged as the latest factor that could influence voters following months of violent public demonstrations, and less than six weeks before the nation goes to the polls.

A Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 likely voters finds that 42% have experienced recent “anti-police protests in their community,” and half said these events turned violent. The survey was conducted Sept. 9-10.

“Three-out-of-four voters who have had violent anti-police protests in their community rate those protests important to their vote in the presidential election. Among these voters, a sizable majority like the job President Trump is doing,” the poll analysis noted.

“Among those who have had violent protests in their community, 76% rate them important to their vote, including 54% who say they are very important. Sixty-three percent of these voters strongly approve of the job Trump is doing versus 35% who strongly disapprove,” the analysis said.

Others also cited the role of social unrest on their electoral decision. Among all voters, 41% said the protests were a “very important” influence on their vote; 55% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 35% of Democrats agreed.

The pollster, meanwhile, revealed related sentiments in a separate poll conducted Tuesday and Wednesday.

That survey of 1,000 likely voters found that 59% believe there is “a war on police going on,” up from 43% in a similar poll conducted in 2018. Another 29% disagree, while 12% are undecided. The poll also found that 68% of voters are concerned that deadly attacks on the police will lead to a shortage of police officers and reduce public safety where they live.

KAYLEIGH STRAIGHTENS THEM OUT

An unnamed White House reporter asked Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday whether she had a response to Bob Woodward — author of the new book “Rage” — who told MSNBC that President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was “a monumental, catastrophic leadership failure,” and a “tragedy” for the country.

“That is absolutely preposterous and absurd. Look at the facts, look at the data. Look at the fact that Europe, for instance, has experienced a 28% higher excess mortality rate than the United States. Look at the fact that we have one of the lowest case fatalities in the world. Look at the fact that, from scratch, we developed the largest and most advanced testing system in the entire world, testing more than every country in Europe put together and more than every nation in the Western Hemisphere combined. Look at the fact that we have three vaccines in phase three clinical trial,” Ms. McEnany replied.

“That is a historic response — mobilizing the private sector, the fastest — or mobilizing the private sector to the greatest degree since World War II. This president has broken through barriers. He’s a businessman. He’s the Commander-in- Chief. He’s the leader of the country, and he has done a ‘phenomenal’ job, to quote none other than Governor Andrew Cuomo,” she advised.

SPORTS HISTORY

It is bright red and white, and autographed by Colin Kaepernick in 2011 with silver ink. It also could fetch $100,000 in the near future, says a California-based auctioneer.

“The white Reebok ‘7’ jersey signed by the former NFL quarterback, who became the face of this generation’s new civil rights movement and an American cultural figure, is estimated to sell at $80,000-$100,000,” said Julien’s Auctions in an advance notice for the event, scheduled for December.

“Kaepernick wore this jersey in his NFL debut as a San Francisco 49er on October 2, 2011, when he entered the game in the first quarter for a handoff to Frank Gore for a five-yard run against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“In 2020, his positions and actions on and off the field has catapulted him to become a central figure whose kneel became a powerful symbol of protest against racial injustice in America,” the Beverly Hills-based auctioneer said.

“In 2016, Kaepernick knelt during the National Anthem to bring attention and awareness to racial inequality in the United States,” the auction house said. “At the end of the 2016 NFL season, Kaepernick was released by the 49ers, which led to his present-day banishment from the NFL and his legacy as one of the most prominent figures in sports history worldwide,”

The item is no doubt authentic. Mr. Kaepernick included the phrase “official game worn rookie jersey” in his autograph, also written in silver ink.

The jersey is “an exceptional piece of sports history,” said Darren Julien, CEO of the auction house.

POLL DU JOUR

• 72% of U.S. adults say the federal government is doing a “good job” protecting the nation from terrorism; 87% of Republicans and 61% of Democrats agree.

• 62% overall say it does a good job ensuring safe food and medicine; 78% of Republicans and 50% of Democrats agree.

• 54% overall say it is doing a good job strengthening the economy; 80% of Republicans and 36% of Democrats agree.

• 42% overall say it does a good job handling public health threats; 70% of Republicans and 17% of Democrats agree.

• 34% overall say it does a good job managing the U.S. immigration system; 58% of Republicans and 14% of Democrats agree.

Source: A PEW RESEARCH CENTER POLL of 11,011 U.S. adults conducted from July 13 TO AUG. 2 and released MONDAY.

