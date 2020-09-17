Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said Thursday he will accept the outcome of November’s election.

“Sure, the full results. Count every vote,” Mr. Biden said at a CNN town hall.

Mr. Biden said President Trump is casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election with his warnings on mail-in voting.

Mr. Trump said on Twitter earlier in the day that the result of the election may “never be accurately determined,” using all capital letters.

“If the president had even remote confidence he was likely to win the election, he wouldn’t be doing this,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Trump has protested new state policies to automatically send voters mail ballots, but says absentee voting where people actively provide a valid reason why they can’t physically go to the polls is OK.

Hillary Clinton, the Democrats’ 2016 presidential nominee, said recently that Mr. Biden shouldn’t be too quick to concede the race if the election is close.

Democrats have been more eager to vote by mail than Republicans amid the coronavirus pandemic, which means that ballots trickling in on or after election day could favor Mr. Biden.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.