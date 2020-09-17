Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden leads President Trump by 3 points in North Carolina, a battleground state Mr. Trump carried in 2016 that Democrats are hoping to flip back to their column this year, in a poll released on Thursday.

Mr. Biden held a 3-point, 46% to 43% lead over Mr. Trump, according to the USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

He’s leading Mr. Trump by about 1 point in the latest Real Clear Politics average.

In the state’s U.S. Senate race, Democrat Cal Cunningham had a 4-point, 42% to 38% lead over GOP Sen. Thom Tillis.

Mr. Cunningham stepped in it during a debate earlier this week when he said he’d be hesitant to take a coronavirus vaccine before the end of the year.

Mr. Biden said on Wednesday that he trusts science but that he doesn’t necessarily trust Mr. Trump to keep politics out of the vaccine development race.

Republicans have slammed such talk as “anti-vaxxer” rhetoric.

In North Carolina’s gubernatorial race, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper had a 12-point, 50% to 38% lead over GOP Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

Mr. Cooper and Mr. Trump had tangled over state coronavirus restrictions that were cramping the president’s desire for a massive, in-person Republican National Convention in Charlotte that was ultimately scrapped.

The survey of 500 likely North Carolina voters was taken from Sept. 11-14 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

