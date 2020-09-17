Federal prosecutors in Manhattan filed new charges Thursday against Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, who was indicted last October on campaign finance allegations.

A superseding indictment says Mr. Parnas and a second man, David Correia, duped investors into handing over more than $2 million between 2012 and 2019 for a new venture called Fraud Guarantee, offering fraud protection services.

Instead, they funneled the money into their own personal accounts, paying $30,000 for luxury car leases and unspecified amounts on rents and other personal expenses, prosecutors said.

“We couldn’t say it better ourselves – the behavior alleged today is indeed fraudulent – guaranteed,” FBI Assistant Director Bill Sweeney said in a statement.

The indictment also charges the two with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In October, Mr Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested at Dulles Airport. They were charged with violating the ban on foreign national donations to political campaigns.

