A New York high school student who was suspended and then arrested after defying distance learning rules has been suspended for the rest of the school year.

Maverick Stow, a 17-year-old senior at William Floyd High School in Long Island, received a letter from the district’s superintendent that he has been suspended through June 30, 2021, for repeated insubordination, WABC reported.

Mr. Stow was initially suspended for five days last week after he tried to attend classes on a remote learning day in opposition to the school’s hybrid learning model, which alternates students between in-person classes and virtual learning.

Despite his suspension, Mr. Stow continued to attend classes. On Sept. 10, he was arrested for criminal trespassing by the Suffolk County Police Department.

The William Floyd Union Free School District accused the student of “flagrantly” breaking the law and showing “irresponsible and selfish behavior” prior to his arrest. It also threatened to shut the school down to all students “for the foreseeable future” if Maverick continued his behavior.

More than 2,100 of Mr. Stow’s fellow students signed a petition condemning his actions, prompting him to release a statement Monday saying he would continue his protest, but off school grounds, WABC reported.

“Having the William Floyd School District close down the high school to all in person learning for all students has never been my objective and this is of primary concern to me,” the statement said. “However, seeing as ALL STUDENTS are still not attending school for 5 days per week, I do intend to make my voice heard. I, along with any supporters of this cause who believe that students should have in person learning 5 days a week as well as extracurricular activities and sports, will continue to peacefully protest off school property, and during school hours.”

A spokesman for the school district released a statement confirming the suspension, adding that the student would have an opportunity to appeal the decision at the end of the second quarter.

“Mr. Stow has been suspended for the remainder of the school year and will not be permitted on school grounds or at any school-sponsored events during his suspension, which includes all senior activities and privileges,” the statement read, WABC reported.

“Additionally, as the letter Mr. Stow shared publicly states, if he abides by the suspension and is a student in good standing, we will revisit his suspension at the end of the second quarter to determine whether or not he will be permitted to attend in-person classes and have his senior privileges reinstated for the second half of the school year. School safety and security has been and always will be a top priority in our district,” the statement added.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.