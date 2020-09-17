Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is putting his money where his mouth is with about six weeks to go until Election Day.

Priorities USA Action, a leading Democratic super PAC, released two new anti-Trump ads on Thursday that will run in Florida.

The ad campaign is funded by a $5.4 million donation from Mr. Bloomberg, who briefly sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“If Joe Biden wins Florida, he wins the election. Mike Bloomberg’s support means we can continue the important work of connecting with Florida voters to hold Donald Trump accountable for his utter failure in combating the coronavirus,” said Guy Cecil, the chairman of Priorities USA.

Earlier this week, Mr. Bloomberg committed to spending $100 million in Florida to try to push Mr. Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, across the finish line.

The billionaire businessman spent more than $1 billion on his own bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. His campaign lasted less than four months.

The ads will hit the airwaves on Friday across 10 Florida media markets.

One ad overlays comments from President Trump downplaying the coronavirus pandemic with a running tally of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S.

Another ad says that Mr. Trump has indeed put “America First” in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths.

The ads are updated versions of spots the group has already run in battleground states.

Mr. Trump’s campaign had sued over an earlier version of the first ad, saying it misleadingly spliced the president’s words together.

“It is abundantly clear that Priorities USA supported fabricated digital content in a flagrant attempt to defame President Trump and a desperate attempt to save Joe Biden’s sinking campaign,” Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis said in June.

The group said in response that it was standing by the ad.

