Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a new interview she’s confident that Democratic socialists like herself can push Joe Biden “in a more progressive direction” once he’s elected to the White House.

Speaking to Just the News in an interview Tuesday, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said she shares Sen. Bernie Sanders’ view that Mr. Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, should focus his message on more progressive issues like climate change and Medicare for all ahead of the election.

“Of course I do,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said. “We’re different people, and clearly I, in the primary, one of the reasons why I was supportive of Senator Sanders was because of how progressive his stances are, but, you know, the primaries are over, and right now what is most important is to make sure that we ensure a Democratic victory in November and that we continue to push Vice President Biden on issues from marijuana to climate change to foreign policy.”

“I think, overall, we can likely push Vice President Biden in a more progressive direction across policy issues,” she continued. “I think foreign policy is an enormous area where we can improve; immigration is another one.

“There are some areas where we just fundamentally disagree, but that’s okay,” she added. “I think it’s important to acknowledge that we can have, in some cases, very large disagreements — it doesn’t mean that we’re trying to undermine the party or undermine each other. It means that we’re trying to do what’s best for people in the country.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez cited marijuana legalization as an issue with which she disagrees with the former vice president.

“One perfect example is that I believe in the legalization of marijuana, not just decriminalization, but full legalization, regulation, etc.,” she said. “But, you know, we will hash those out. Our main priority is to make sure that the vice president is successful and victorious in November so that we can have those kinds of conversations in the first place from a more effective stance with him in the White House.”

