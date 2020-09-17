SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police detectives are investigating two deaths Wednesday in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

A woman in her 30s was found dead in Cal Anderson Park and a man believed to be her partner was found dead after barricading himself inside a small pump house building, The Seattle Times reported.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday to help Seattle Fire Department medics after the woman was found unresponsive, police said. Police said CPR efforts did not revive her. Police said they then learned of a man who was inside a pump house in the park.

According to police, officers talked to witnesses who said the woman and man were in a relationship and had been staying in the park.

Police said officers and negotiators unsuccessfully tried to coax the man out and they eventually called a SWAT team. About four hours later, police entered the building and found the man dead “inside at the bottom of a 10-foot tank, which contained approximately 50 gallons of 12 percent bleach solution,” according to the blotter.

Seattle police said the woman had been beaten and described the man as a person of interest in her death. The medical examiner will determine the official causes and manners of death. Their identities have not been released by officials.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.