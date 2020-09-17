Prince George’s County in Maryland is now allowing several more businesses and activities to resume under its coronavirus phase two reopening plan.

Banquet halls, receptions and meeting rooms in hotels, conference centers and other similar establishments can reopen along with cigar, hookah and vape establishments with certain restrictions in place. County residents will also be able to visit tanning salons and indoor pools and resume medium-risk youth sports.

“As we announce several additional openings under our County’s Phase 2 reopening, I want to remind our residents that this virus is still present in our community,” said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in a Wednesday statement. “Please remember to continue following COVID-19 safety guidelines to keep yourself and your fellow Prince Georgians safe, including wearing a face mask, practicing physical distancing and washing your hands frequently.”

Hotels and conference centers can open banquet halls and other meeting facilities at 50% or a maximum of 150 persons, which is lower. Buffets are prohibited, and no more than six people can be seated at a table.

Hookah, vape and cigar establishments can open for retail sales only and must prohibit smoking on site. There can be a maximum of one person per 100 square feet of sales space, and businesses cannot exceed 50% capacity. Employees must wear personal protective equipment and physical distancing must be practiced.

Similar to other personal services, tanning salons can only serve customers who book an appointment. Only one customer per 200 square feet of service area is allowed for up to a maximum of 50% capacity.

Both public and private pools can open up to 50% capacity. Individuals must practice physical distancing and wear face coverings when not in the pool.

Medium-risk youth sports such as soccer, baseball and lacrosse can resume in small groups, which means no more than nine team members and one coach. A maximum of 100 persons is allowed in any given space.

A full list of medium-risk sports as defined by Maryland’s Sports Commission Return to Play Committee can be found here.

Some guidelines under the phase two executive order also have been amended. Parents can no longer enter child care facilities for drop-off or pick-up. Face coverings are required for everyone in any public indoor setting who is over the age of 5, which was previously mandated for anyone over the age of 9. For children ages 2 to 4, adults are asked to encourage those children to wear face coverings.

Guidelines for large gatherings such as festivals and parties remain the same, which limit one person or household per 200 square feet or a maximum of 50 people, whichever is lower.

