The Trump campaign released two new TV ads on Thursday in 10 battleground states, an eight-figure buy highlighting the president’s economic record and contrasting it with Democrat Joseph R. Biden’s “job-killing” proposals.

Campaign officials said the economy will be the “defining issue” of the race over the final six weeks.

One advertisement features Americans discussing their belief that Mr. Trump’s policies are right for the country and their distrust of Mr. Biden. The second features a business owner who credits the president for his firm’s success and talks about the former vice president’s record of “coddling” China to benefit his own family.

“President Trump built the world’s best economy once and is already doing it a second time,” the Trump campaign said. “As vice president, Joe Biden oversaw the worst economic recovery since the Great Depression and today proposes to raise taxes by $4 trillion, killing the economic comeback underway.”

The Trump campaign increased its television advertising buy by 50 percent this week in swing states with early voting and expanded its national cable buy. The ads are running on national cable, and local broadcast and cable in North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, the 2nd Congressional District of Nebraska and the 2nd Congressional District of Maine.

The Trump campaign also said it’s expanding existing urban radio ad buys to include Pennsylvania markets.

