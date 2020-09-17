President Trump told FBI Director Christopher Wray Thursday night that China is a much greater threat to interfere in the presidential election than Russia, after Mr. Wray testified to Congress that Moscow is “very active” in trying to influence the race.

“But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out!”

Mr. Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee on Thursday, “We certainly have seen very active, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020…to both sow divisiveness and discord and…to denigrate Vice President [Joseph] Biden.”

“I think the intelligence committee’s consensus is Russia continues to try to influence our elections, primarily through what we would call malign foreign influence, as opposed to what we saw in 2016, where there was also an effort to target election infrastructure — you know, cyber targeting. We have not seen that second part yet this year or this cycle,” Mr. Wray said.

He said, “But we certainly have seen very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020 through what I would call more the malign foreign influence side of things — social media, use of proxies, state media, online journals, etc. — in an effort to both sow divisiveness and discord, and I think the intelligence community has assessed this publicly, primarily to denigrate Vice President Biden and what the Russians see as kind of an anti-Russian establishment. That’s essentially what we’re seeing in 2020.”

The president also took issue with Mr. Wray’s assessment that investigations into violent extremists who “self-identify with the antifa movement” are “just one part” of probes into domestic terror. He said those investigations include “racially motivated violent extremists, the militia-types and others.”

The president responded, “And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with “murder”. LAW & ORDER!”

