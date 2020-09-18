A woman was arrested and charged Friday with threatening to kill Rep. John Katko, New York Republican.

Bethann Marie Wallace, 48, of Baldwinsville, New York, is charged with interstate communication of a threat. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

A criminal complaint was not publicly available, but a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York detailed the charges.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said Ms. Wallace called the congressman’s D.C. office and left a threatening voicemail, vowing to kill him.

Mr. Katko reported the threat to the U.S. Capitol Police, which launched an investigation with the FBI. That investigation traced the phone number back to Ms. Wallace, according to the press release.

As a result of the threat, Mr. Katko increased his security.

A detention hearing for Ms. Wallace is set for Sept. 21.

