Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden’s presidential campaign released a new TV ad on Friday that seizes on disparaging remarks about members of the military that President Trump is quoted as saying in a recent piece in The Atlantic.

The ad features testimony from retired Air Force Brigadier Gen. John Douglass, a former casualty notification officer who had to inform military families about the deaths of their loved ones.

“When you’re walking up to knock on that door, you’re already grieving for the family,” he says. “These military families suffer, and those spouses are not suckers. And those children are not losers.”

The ad will air on TV and digital platforms in Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Wisconsin, specifically targeting markets with a high concentration of military households.

The spot alludes to comments Mr. Trump supposedly made, questioning why he should go to a U.S. military cemetery near Paris in 2018 since it was filled with “losers.”

The article also says the president referred to Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood in World War I as “suckers.”

Mr. Trump and his team have repeatedly and forcefully denied that he made such comments, saying his support for the U.S. military is beyond reproach.

