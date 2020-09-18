Liberal activists at Demand Justice plan to spend $10 million advocating to keep the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat vacant on the Supreme Court until after Inauguration Day 2021.

Shortly after news of Justice Ginsburg’s death became public on Friday, the liberal judicial advocacy group announced it would hold a vigil at the Supreme Court on Saturday alongside activists from NARAL Pro-Choice America, and the Center for Popular Democracy Action, among others.

Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon shared the news of the $10 million push on Twitter.

“We’re all in to protect RBG’s legacy,” Mr. Fallon tweeted.

Other liberal groups have already begun strategizing the best path to block President Trump from selecting Justice Ginsburg’s replacement. Planned Parenthood said it would be a “slap in the face” to millions of Americans who cherished Justice Ginsburg’s life to watch Mr. Trump appoint a new justice and have Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leading a confirmation effort.

“Tonight we honor [Justice Ginsburg’s] legacy, but tomorrow, we’re going to need to get to work to preserve the ideals she spent her life’s work defending,” Planned Parenthood said in a statement. “Because this is not an understatement: The fate of our rights, our freedoms, our health care, our bodies, our lives, and our country depend on what happens over the coming months.”

Alliance for Justice president Nan Aron, who leads the liberal legal group that rivals the right-leaning Federalist Society, said her team plans to “fight any nominee with everything we can.”

Conservative legal groups, such as the Judicial Crisis Network, did not disclose their advocacy plans in the immediate hours after Justice Ginsburg’s death.

