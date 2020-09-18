President Trump said Friday that former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is “looking for a job” in a Biden administration with his pledge of $100 million to help the Democratic nominee win in Florida.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg, after making a total fool of himself as he got badly beaten up by Pocahontas and the Democrats in the Primaries, is at it again,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “He tried to buy an Election and went away with a major case of Depression. Now he’s throwing money at the Dems, looking for a job!”

The super-PAC Priorities USA, which is backing Mr. Biden, said it’s buying a week’s worth of ad time on statewide broadcast TV in Florida, using $5.4 million donated by Mr. Bloomberg.

The former Democratic presidential candidate lost early in the primaries to Mr. Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and other contenders.

