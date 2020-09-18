President Trump told Minnesota voters Friday night that Democrat Joseph R. Biden would turn the state “into a refugee camp” of evacuees from predominantly Muslim countries, declaring “I am your wall between the American dream and chaos.”

“Sleepy Joe will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp,” Mr. Trump said at a campaign rally in Bemidji, the mythical birthplace of Paul Bunyan. “Biden will overwhelm your children’s schools, overcrowd their classrooms, inundate your hospitals. Biden has even pledged to terminate our travel ban in jihadist regions.”

The Trump campaign released a new ad in Minnesota on Friday warning of Mr. Biden’s proposal for a 700 percent increase of refugees from the current level under Mr. Trump. The president said those refugees would come “from the most dangerous places in the world including Yemen, Syria and Somalia.”

The president said if Mr. Biden were elected, he would be controlled by “extremists like Rep. Ilham Omar,” a native of Somalia who represents Minnesota.

“My administration’s keeping terrorists and extremists and criminals the hell out of our country,” he said, adding that the government on Friday deported dozens of Somali nationals who were either charged or convicted of serious crimes.

The president said the administration sent them “back to their country where they can do all the complaining they want.”

“And your children are much safer as a result. Thank you, President Trump,” the president said.

An ABC News-Washington Post poll this week found Mr. Biden with a 57 percent-41 percent lead over Mr. Trump in Minnesota among likely voters. Mr. Biden campaigned in the state earlier in the day.

“Trump says … everyone’s in the stock market,” Mr. Biden said in Duluth. “That’s why he cares about the stock market. What the hell’s he talking about? People I grew up with in Scranton, Claymont, we don’t have money in stocks. Every penny we made is to pay the bills and take care of the families, put clothes on the back and a roof overhead.”

