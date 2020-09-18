Joseph R. Biden leads President Trump in Arizona and Maine, and the two candidates are running in nearly a dead heat in North Carolina, according to polling released on Friday.

Mr. Biden held a 9-point, 49% to 40% lead over Mr. Trump in Arizona and a 17-point, 55% to 38% lead over the president in Maine, according to the New York Times/Siena College poll.

In Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which Mr. Trump carried in 2016 to win a single electoral college vote, Mr. Biden had a 2-point, 47% to 45% lead.

In North Carolina, Mr. Biden had a 1-point, 45% to 44% lead over Mr. Trump.

The president carried Arizona and North Carolina in 2016, while Hillary Clinton carried Maine by about 3 percentage points.

Democrats held an edge in the U.S. Senate races in all three states.

In Arizona, Democrat Mark Kelly held an 8-point, 50% to 42% lead over GOP Sen. Martha McSally.

In Maine, Democrat Sara Gideon led GOP Sen. Susan Collins by 5 points, 49% to 44%.

In North Carolina, Democrat Cal Cunningham led GOP Sen. Thom Tillis by 5 points, 42% to 37%.

Democrats need to pick up a net of four Senate seats to guarantee that they’ll be in the majority next year.

The surveys were taken from Sept. 11-16.

The Arizona survey of 653 likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points, the Maine survey of 663 likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.1 percentage points, and the North Carolina survey of 653 likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

