Joseph R. Biden has started to receive classified intelligence briefings, which are typically reserved for presidential candidates only once they become their party’s nominee.

His campaign confirmed Friday that Mr. Biden was briefed this week.

Mr. Biden, a Democrat, made a reference to the briefings during a fundraiser on Thursday.

“It’s not an exaggeration to suggest that he’s trying to lay the seeds that the election is not legitimate,” Mr. Biden said of President Trump. “It goes beyond what he’s saying. It goes to what he’s encouraging.”

The former vice president had said in July he was receiving intelligence briefings as he warned about Russian interference in the 2020 campaign.

NBC first reported that Mr. Biden had a full, in-person classified briefing on Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

