Conscious of politics to the last, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reportedly dictated a statement saying it was her “most fervent wish” that her seat on the Supreme Court not be filled until after the next president is inaugurated in January.

Republicans are not likely to heed her wish.

Days before her passing Friday, Justice Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter, Clara Spera, asking that the seat remain vacant into the new year, according to NPR: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Senate Democrats were already echoing her demand.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said on Twitter.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, Oregon Democrat, pointed to Justice Ginsburg’s own comments, saying they are a challenge to Senate Republicans.

Four years ago Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, blocked action on President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill the seat of Justice Antonin Scalia for most of 2016, saying the pick should be made by whoever won that year’s election.

Mr. McConnell said it had been decades since a Senate controlled by one party confirmed a nominee of a president of the opposing party in an election year.

But he says the current situation is different, since the GOP holds both the White House and Senate.

“We will fill it,” he said earlier this year, when the possibility was still a hypothetical.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee that would oversee a confirmation, was mum on timing Friday night.

Instead, he released a statement praising Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes,” he said.

President Trump this week released a list of names he would consider for future Supreme Court nominees.

Pressure groups from both sides of the ideological spectrum have demanded Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden do the same.

Justice Ginsburg’s deathbed admonition is the latest foray into a world of politics that many other justices avoided.

In 2016, she had to apologize for what she acknowledged were “ill-advised” attacks on Mr. Trump, at the time a candidate.

“I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president,” she told The New York Times, adding that her late husband would have said they should “move to New Zealand” in it happened.

She also blasted Mr. Trump to CNN, calling him a fake.

“He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment,” she said.

She later issued a statement saying judges “should avoid commenting on a candidate for public office.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.