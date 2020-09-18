States will be required to recognize the occupational license of a military service member’s spouse if the family is transferred across state lines, according to a new bill in Congress.

Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Republican, introduced the bill, known as the Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act, saying his state has worked to ensure military spouses can transfer occupational licenses into Utah.

“The American people absolutely depend on the brave men and women of our nation’s armed services and the families of those brave men and women deserve all the support we can give them,” Mr. Lee said in a statement Thursday. “This bill helps do that by making it easier for military spouses to work when they have to transition to a new duty station.”

The average military family moves every two to three years and the military spouse unemployment rate is three to six times the national average. According to a study sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, more than 65 percent of military spouses said they had to quit a job because of moving to a new duty station.

“Half of military spouses work in a field requiring licensing,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, North Dakota Republican and a co-sponsor of the legislation. “Our bill makes it easier for them to keep their job when they and their families are transferred to another state. It is a common-sense way to improve their livelihood and attract more talent to bases across the country.”

