A Texas man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempting to arrange a liaison where he would rape, kill and eat a 13-year-old girl.

Alexander Nathan Barter was sentenced late Thursday to federal charges of attempted coercion, enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charges in December.

Prosecutors say Barter was trolling dark websites in search of someone that he could rape, kill and then eat, expressing an interest in cannibalism.

“I’d like to try necrophilia and cannibalism and see how it feels to take a life. If you would be willing to let me kill you, are in the U.S. (preferably in the south) and can travel by car, contact me,” Barter posted on a dark website in October 2018.

An undercover officer saw the ad and responded pretending to be a father offering his 13-year-old daughter to Barter. Between Oct. 9, 2018, and Oct. 19, 2018, Barter and the undercover officer exchanged a series of messages in which Barter repeated his desire to rape, kill and eat the 13-year-old child.

Barter provided the undercover officer with instructions on traveling from Florida to Texas, what to tell the child to convince her to travel and how to conceal evidence of their crime.

On Oct. 9, 2018, Barter arrived at the designated meet site in Joaquin Texas, with a knife, trash bag, cellphone and tablet, according to court documents.

Mark Dawson, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, called the case the “most morally depraved and appalling criminal conspiracies” he’s come across in his 23 years in law enforcement.

U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox, who filed the charges, said the case is “the worst of the worst.”

“As this chilling case demonstrates, online talk is not always just talk,” Mr. Cox said in a statement. “The constant vigilance of our law enforcement partners has prevented an evildoer from finding a likeminded accomplice and bringing his grisly plan to fruition.”

