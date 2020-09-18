President Trump called the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “an amazing woman” Friday night and had no immediate comment on filling the vacancy on the high court.

The president learned of Justice Ginsburg’s death after speaking at a campaign rally in Minnesota. She was 87 years old.

“She just died? I didn’t know that,” he told reporters before boarding Air Force One at the rally site. “She led an amazing life, what else can you say? Whether you agree or not … she led an amazing life.”

