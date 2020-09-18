The Trump campaign aired a new ad Friday warning voters in Minnesota and Michigan about Democrat Joseph R. Biden’s plan to increase refugee admissions by 700 percent.

The ad says that Mr. Biden would allow refugees “from the most unstable, vulnerable, dangerous parts of the world” while the coronavirus pandemic still rages around the globe. It cites Syria, Somalia, Yemen as likely sources of a new wave of refugees.

“America can’t afford weak Joe Biden,” the narrator says.

The ad doesn’t mention terrorism, but says Mr. Biden’s proposal is “more proof that the United States would be in worse position on the virus than we are today under President Trump.”

The Trump administration reduced the number of refugees to 18,000 in fiscal year 2020, the lowest amount in Mr. Trump’s first term. Mr. Biden said he would set the refugee cap at 125,000, or an increase of 700%.

President George W. Bush set a cap of 80,000 refugees in his final year in office; President Barack Obama set it at 110,000 in his final fiscal year in office.

Both candidates are making campaign stops on Friday in Minnesota, where a Republican hasn’t won since 1972.

