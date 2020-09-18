The Trump administration announced $11.6 billion in aid to Puerto Rico on Friday to help it recover from Hurricane Maria three years ago, as the president’s reelection campaign battles with Democrat Joseph R. Biden for Puerto Rican voters in Florida.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration said its infrastructure grants include $9.6 billion for the Puerto Rico Electrical Power Authority, the territory’s bankrupt utility, to repair the island’s electric grid. There is also $2 billion to rebuild schools damaged in the September 2017 storm.

The president has accused Puerto Rico’s leaders of corruption in the past and expressed hesitancy to provide more federal funding for the island.

But on a campaign swing through Florida this week, Mr. Biden outlined a plan to rebuild Puerto Rico. A majority of people who fled the island after Hurricane Maria resettled in central Florida.

Tropical Storm Isaias also caused widespread flooding on the island in July.

Mr. Trump won Florida in 2016, but Mr. Biden is leading there narrowly in public polls this year.

