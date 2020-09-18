President Trump said Friday that he’ll win Virginia, a state not considered in play this year, due to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s policies on guns and abortion.

He also said he’ll hold a campaign rally soon in the state, where he hasn’t done so to date. Early voting began in the state on Friday, with voters standing in line for up to four hours in northern Virginia.

“Voting starts in Virginia TODAY, and we are going to WIN,” Mr. Trump said. “You have a crazy Governor who wants to take away your guns, which he will do without me in office.”

He said Mr. Northam “is in favor of executing babies after birth - this isn’t late-term abortion, this is a step way beyond!”

“Vote for me,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m playing for your guns, and I’m playing for your values. For all the Federal Employees in Virginia, remember, it was me that got you the Federal Pay Raises, not Sleepy Joe Biden.”

Two polls of likely Virginia voters taken in August and early September showed Mr. Biden with a 14-point lead over the president, 53 percent to 39 percent.

Mr. Trump lost Virginia in 2016 to Hillary Clinton by 5.4 percentage points. The last Republican to win the state was President George W. Bush in 2004.

