President Trump declined several times Friday to say whether he has confidence in FBI Director Christopher Wray after they clashed on foreign interference in the presidential election and the threat posed by Antifa.

Asked by reporters if he’s considering replacing Mr. Wray, the president said he’s “looking at a lot of different” things.

Asked if he believes he knows more than “expert” department heads in his administration, the president replied, “In many cases, I do.”

“I think we have a bigger problem with China than we have with Russia,” Mr. Trump said of foreign interference in elections.

Mr. Wray told a House committee Thursday that Russia is actively trying to undermine the election and is working to disparage the campaign of Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden. Mr. Trump said he disagrees.

“I think China is a far bigger problem and I said,’ Well, that’s OK if you want to think about Russia, but what about China?” the president said. “I think that’s appropriate.”

Mr. Wray also told lawmakers that the FBI considers Antifa “more of an ideology or a movement than an organization.” The president has blamed Antifa for much of the street violence in major cities this year.

“I thought that [Mr. Wray’s] definition of Antifa was an absolutely incorrect definition, so I speak up,” the president said. “I like to speak up.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.