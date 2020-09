ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A small plane crashed Saturday shortly after takeoff in western Michigan, killing two people aboard, authorities said.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office responded around 6:30 a.m. to an area near Ottawa Executive Airport in Zeeland Township.

Local authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

