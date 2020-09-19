Democrats wasted little time issuing fundraising pleas tied to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, fueling a record-breaking spike in donations on the ActBlue platform less than a day after her Friday death.

ActBlue’s fundraising tracker recorded a $30 million jump in contributions from about 9 p.m. Friday, shortly after her death was announced, to 9 a.m. Saturday, while setting a single-hour record of $6.3 million from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, the New York Times reported.

On Saturday, ActBlue notched $42 million in donations, breaking a one-day record set June 2 amid protests over the death of George Floyd, according to Politico.

Vote Save America, a project of Crooked Media that runs the Get Mitch or Die Trying Fund, said its war chest held more than $17 million as of Saturday evening, a five-fold increase from its $3.5 million total on Thursday.

Get Mitch Or Die Trying raises money for 13 Democratic Senate campaigns, including Theresa Greenfield, who’s challenging Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Republican.

Ms. Ernst apologized for sending out a fundraising email shortly after the justice’s death was announced, even as funds supporting Democratic Senate candidates, including Ms. Greenfield, were quick to call for donations.

“In this moment it is vital to give to Senate candidates,” said Protect RBG’s Memory, a $250,000 fundraiser posted Friday on ActBlue. “This fund sends your donation to the Democrats challenging the eight most vulnerable Republican senators.”

We MUST protect RBG’s legacy and apply maximum pressure to vulnerable GOP Senators. A HUGE influx of funds for their opponents will send a clear message.



Here’s a fund targeting Gardner, Perdue, Ernst, Tillis, Collins, Loeffler, McSally & Daines. #DemCasthttps://t.co/7PIoTSXrSY — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) September 19, 2020

Take Back the Senate asked for $27 donations, one dollar for each year Justice Ginsburg sat on the high court, telling supporters that “RGB’s legacy will not be tainted by allowing Donald Trump to fill her seat.”

“Team: We’re shocked and saddened by the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” said Take Back the Senate in a Saturday email, sent less than 24 hours after her death was announced. “But she wouldn’t want us wallowing in fear. It’s time to fight.”

Here’s a handy graph of donations to the @crookedmedia Get Mitch fund since its inception. See if you can spot the moment when the news of RBG’s death broke. https://t.co/Wrci2vZ6MK pic.twitter.com/t96lvnJuBC — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg died at age 87 at her home in Washington, D.C., after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a Friday evening statement by her family.

The Democratic Senate Campaign Fund said Saturday that “we are mourning her loss and reflecting on the profound impact her life and work had on so many people in our country.”

“And, like her, we are not going to let grief stop us from showing up and doing the hard work,” said the DCSF email, which included a “Contribute” link.

The progressive Human Rights Campaign Fund Equality Votes PAC said in a Saturday email that a contribution “will help preserve the legacy she fought for,” and included ActBlue “express donate” links with amounts from $50 to $1,000.

Run for Something warned that the justice’s death means “Democrats have got to win it all,” asking donors to “please pitch in right now to help our candidates win it all and carry on RBG’s legacy.”

Still, a number of left-of-center commentators were offended by the Trump campaign’s fundraising appeal Saturday that cited the looming Supreme Court battle.

“It took Trump less than 24 hours to FUNDRAISE OFF OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG’S DEATH,” tweeted former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Judd Legum.

It took Trump less than 24 hours to FUNDRAISE OFF OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG’S DEATH pic.twitter.com/amMMCP6KLe — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 19, 2020

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez said in a Saturday evening email that, “Asking for contributions to our party in the wake of this harrowing loss is not easy for me.”

“But it is absolutely clear that Justice Ginsburg spent her final years and months fighting through pain for all of us—and now we must do the same to honor her legacy,” said Mr. Perez.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.