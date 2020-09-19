NEW YORK (AP) - Demonstrators were arrested Saturday in New York City’s Times Square while protesting federal immigration officials and city police, authorities said.

City police said in an email to The Associated Press that “several” protesters were taken into custody, but did not release details of the charges.

WINS-AM reported that dozens of people were arrested when they refused to move from a city street where they sat down and blocked traffic.

Many protesters accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of mistreating migrants, including claims that migrants were subjected to questionable hysterectomies at a detention center in Georgia. ICE’s acting director, Tony Pham, said Friday that the agency was looking into the allegations and if they are true officials would “make the corrections necessary.”

Other demonstrators shouted “Black Lives Matter” and “abolish the police.”

No injuries were reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.