Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Republican, voiced regret Friday evening over a fundraising email her campaign sent to supporters moments after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was reported to have died.

“BREAKING: the future of the Supreme Court is on the line,” the Ernst campaign said in the subject line of the email, multiple news outlets in Iowa reported Friday night.

“Our Conservative values and Constitutional rights are now on the line,” the Ernst campaign warned in the email. “The next Supreme Court nominee will shape major decisions for decades to come.”

The fundraising email was sent by the Ernst campaign nearly an hour after news broke that Ginsburg died Friday, the outlets reported.

Ms. Ernst, who is running for reelection in November, issued a statement later evening walking back the email, according to The Des Moines Register.

“This email never should have gone out,” the senator said in a statement, as reported by The Register. “Though I never saw it, it was sent out under my name and I take responsibility for it. Tonight, my prayers are with the family of Justice Ginsburg.”

Ginsburg, 89, was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton in 1993. President Trump said Saturday on Twitter that her successor must be selected “without delay!”

