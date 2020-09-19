RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno police are investigating a child’s death that was considered suspicious.

Police determined the death was suspicious after emergency personnel responded to a medical call about an unresponsive child at a residence Friday night, Lt. Anthony Elges said.

Police were trying “to identify the suspect and any involved parties,” Elges said in a brief statement that did not identify the child by name, age or gender.

The statement also did not provide any specifics regarding the manner or circumstances of the child’s death.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.